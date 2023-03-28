Surging Minnesota Timberwolves Will See Durant in Return Wed.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have won 4 straight and are one of the hottest teams in the NBA.

On Wednesday when the T-Wolves return to action on the road in Phoenix, they will meet not only a strong team in the Suns, but a team that gets back one of its best players.

Kevin Durant will finally make his much-anticipated home debut as a member of the Suns, per an article at ESPN.com:

Kevin Durant will finally make his home debut as a Phoenix Sun on Wednesday against the Minnesota Timberwolves after missing three weeks with a left ankle sprain, sources confirmed to ESPN.

Durant suffered a freak sprain after slipping during pregame warmups on March 8, which caused him to miss the last 10 games.

Durant has only played three games for Phoenix since being acquired in a blockbuster trade in early February. He averaged 26.7 points and shot a sizzling 69% in those games, all Suns wins, before he turned his ankle in a drill.

The Timberwolves are currently the #6 seed in the West and have rallied from nearly exiting the top 10 in the West just a short few weeks ago.

Karl Anthony-Towns has made his return to the floor for Minnesota, as has Anthony Edwards, and it appears that the team is gelling now more than ever this season.

The T-Wolves will have to deal with the much-anticipated return and debut of KD and look to stay hot against the current 4th seeded Suns, who are 40-35 this season.

Tip off for Wednesday night's contest from Phoenix is set for 9:00, and the game will be televised on ESPN.

