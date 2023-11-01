Texas Rangers Need One More For World Series Crown

Get our free mobile app

PHOENIX -- Adolis Garcia is not typically one for speeches, but the mood struck him Tuesday afternoon, moments after learning a strain of his obliques would prematurely end his dominant run through this postseason. He gathered his Texas Rangers teammates in Chase Field's visiting locker room and told them he loved them. He told them to win two more games and capture this franchise's first World Series championship, in his honor. And he told them he was confident they would pull it off.

"He was vulnerable," Rangers shortstop Corey Seager said after helping to ignite an 11-7 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 4. "That's hard to do. To be able to come in, knowing the headspace he's in, not being able to help us and still contribute -- that's a hard thing to do. He did a great job."

On Tuesday, about an hour before Game 4 of the World Series, the Rangers announced that Adolis Garcia and Max Scherzer -- their hottest hitter and erstwhile ace -- would miss the remainder of the series with injuries. Travis Jankowski would replace Garcia -- ALCS MVP, Game 1 walk-off-homer author -- in right field and slot in at the bottom of their lineup.

Facing a string of Arizona Diamondbacks relievers, the Rangers scored 10 runs before the end of the third inning, riding the early onslaught, along with five innings of one-run ball from Andrew Heaney, to a win that felt a lot more lopsided than the final score indicated. The Rangers scored five runs each in the second and third innings, all of them with two outs, and secured their 10th consecutive road victory of these playoffs.

A sold-out crowd at Chase Field was stunned silent early but continued to seek moments to get excited. One arrived in the bottom of the fourth, with runners on second and third and two outs, but Heaney limited the D-backs to only one run. Another arrived in the eighth when Lourdes Gurriel Jr.'s three-run homer highlighted a four-run inning. The last one arrived in the ninth when the Rangers were forced to bring their closer, Leclerc, in for the final moments of the contest. But the outcome had long been decided.

Zac Gallen will get the start for the Diamondbacks while Nathan Eovaldi hopes to seal the deal for the Rangers.

