Texas Rangers 1st Franchise World Series Title

Get our free mobile app

World Series - Texas Rangers v Arizona Diamondbacks - Game Five Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images loading...

PHOENIX -- If the regular-season version of Corey Seager is firmly established as one of the game's best players, the playoff version is fast becoming a postseason legend.

The Rangers' star shortstop was named World Series MVP for the second time in his career Wednesday as Texas closed out the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 in Game 5 for its first World Series crown.

Seager led the way, bashing three homers and driving in six during the five games and posting a 1.137 OPS. He started the Rangers' go-ahead rally in the clincher with a seventh-inning single to break up a no-hit bid from Arizona's Zac Gallen, then scored the game's first run.

Seager also was the MVP of the 2020 World Series when he was with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He is just the fourth player to win multiple World Series MVP trophies since the award was first given out in 1955, joining Sandy Koufax, Bob Gibson and Reggie Jackson.

Nathan Eovaldi, the 33-year-old right-hander who battled shaky command, navigated through a heap of trouble and somehow matched a more dominant Zac Gallen through six scoreless innings until the Rangers' deep lineup was finally able to break through.

Mitch Garver got the Rangers on the board with an RBI single in the seventh, and Marcus Semien put the game away with a two-run homer in the ninth.

LOOK: 50 images of winning moments from sports history Sometimes images are the best way to honor the figures we've lost. When tragedy swiftly reminds us that sports are far from the most consequential thing in life, we can still look back on an athlete's winning moment that felt larger than life, remaining grateful for their sacrifice on the court and bringing joy to millions.

Read on to explore the full collection of 50 images Stacker compiled showcasing various iconic winning moments in sports history. Covering achievements from a multitude of sports, these images represent stunning personal achievements, team championships, and athletic perseverance. Gallery Credit: Peter Richman