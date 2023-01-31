Texas Tech Rallies From 23 Down, Tops No. 13 Iowa State

LUBBOCK, Texas -- Texas Tech coach Mark Adams was just happy fans stuck around for the biggest comeback in school history and the first Big 12 win of the season for a team that reached the Sweet 16 a year ago.

The Red Raiders erased a 23-point deficit after halftime to end an eight-game conference skid, with De'Vion Harmon scoring all 16 of his points after the break in an 80-77 overtime victory against No. 13 Iowa State on Monday night. "I'm still in shock here," Adams said. "I was just so proud of our guys. They didn't give up on themselves. I was proud of the fans. I was afraid they were going to leave at halftime."

The Cyclones took a 59-36 lead with 12:38 remaining in regulation. At that point, they had a 99.6% win probability.

However, Texas Tech tied the largest comeback by any team in Division I men's basketball this season, as well as tying the largest comeback to beat an AP-ranked team over the past decade and setting a record for the largest second-half deficit to overcome to win a game in the history of the Big 12/Big 8.

Kevin Obanor had 24 points and 13 rebounds for the Red Raiders (12-10, 1-8 Big 12), who won their second consecutive game, including a victory over LSU in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

"They just decided they were going to crank up the pressure, really come after us and try to spread us out," said Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger, whose team was coming off a double-digit loss to Missouri in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge that followed a win over fifth-ranked Kansas State. "We got out of sorts."

Iowa State's only field goal in the final 10 minutes of regulation was the 3-pointer that gave Grill his career high of eight. The Cyclones were 3-of-16 in the final 10 minutes of regulation and OT.

