10 Deadliest Creatures in US: South Dakota Has Lots of Them

10 Deadliest Creatures in US: South Dakota Has Lots of Them

Getty/Thinkstock/Canva

10 Deadliest Creatures in US: South Dakota Has Lots of Them

The deadliest animal in the U.S. isn’t the alligator or bear or even the mighty shark. In fact, the answer may surprise you.

It may also surprise you how many of these creatures can be found in South Dakota.

Here's the top 10:

Get our free mobile app

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE MEDIA SIOUX FALLS

OH NO WE DIDN

 

 

  • clipart
    loading...
    10

    Cougar

    Averaging 1 death per per year

  • clip art
    loading...
    9

    Bears

    Averaging 1 death per year

  • clipart
    loading...
    8

    Sharks

    Averaging 1 death per year

  • clipart
    loading...
    7

    Alligators

    Averaging 1 death per year

  • clipart
    loading...
    6

    Snakes and Lizards

    Averaging 6 deaths per year

  • clipart
    loading...
    5

    Spiders

    Averaging 7 deaths per year

  • clipart
    loading...
    4

    Non-Venomous Anthropods (Mosquitoes, Flies, Ticks, etc)

    Averaging 9 deaths per year

  • clipart
    loading...
    3

    Cows

    Averaging 20 deaths per year

  • clipart
    loading...
    2

    Dogs

    Averaging 28 deaths per year. ( I know pugs have never killed anyone, but this one looks a little shifty)

  • clipart
    loading...
    1

    Bees, Wasps, and Hornets

    Averaging 58 deaths per year

 

 

 

Filed Under: Deadly Creatures, South Dakota
Categories: Articles, South Dakota
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls