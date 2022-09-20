10 Deadliest Creatures in US: South Dakota Has Lots of Them
10 Deadliest Creatures in US: South Dakota Has Lots of Them
The deadliest animal in the U.S. isn’t the alligator or bear or even the mighty shark. In fact, the answer may surprise you.
It may also surprise you how many of these creatures can be found in South Dakota.
Here's the top 10:
- 10
Cougar
Averaging 1 death per per year
- 9
Bears
Averaging 1 death per year
- 8
Sharks
Averaging 1 death per year
- 7
Alligators
Averaging 1 death per year
- 6
Snakes and Lizards
Averaging 6 deaths per year
- 5
Spiders
Averaging 7 deaths per year
- 4
Non-Venomous Anthropods (Mosquitoes, Flies, Ticks, etc)
Averaging 9 deaths per year
- 3
Cows
Averaging 20 deaths per year
- 2
Dogs
Averaging 28 deaths per year. ( I know pugs have never killed anyone, but this one looks a little shifty)
- 1
Bees, Wasps, and Hornets
Averaging 58 deaths per year