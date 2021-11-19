The 2021 Winter Wonderland at Falls Park Is Here
Christmas lights are slowly appearing on houses all over Sioux Falls and the biggest light display is about to go live. The Winter Wonderland at Falls Park opens on Friday, November 19, 2021, at sundown.
Every year the City adds a few different things to the display. Literally, miles of lights will run all throughout Fall Park.
Get our free mobile app
The stats from 2020 are impressive:
- 355,926 total LED lights
- 270 trees decorated
- 275 light poles decorated
- 25+ miles of light strings
- A half-mile of rope lights
- 40 wreaths
The five-story viewing tower offers 360-degree views of the park. The Winter Wonderland will be lit up nightly until January 9, 2022.
Sioux Falls Christmas Guide:
Falls Park Winter Wonderland 2020
LOOK: 15 Unconventional Christmas Albums From the Past 50 Years