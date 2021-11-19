The 2021 Winter Wonderland at Falls Park Is Here

Christmas lights are slowly appearing on houses all over Sioux Falls and the biggest light display is about to go live. The Winter Wonderland at Falls Park opens on Friday, November 19, 2021, at sundown.

Every year the City adds a few different things to the display. Literally, miles of lights will run all throughout Fall Park.

The stats from 2020 are impressive:

355,926 total LED lights

270 trees decorated

275 light poles decorated

25+ miles of light strings

A half-mile of rope lights

40 wreaths

The five-story viewing tower offers 360-degree views of the park. The Winter Wonderland will be lit up nightly until January 9, 2022.

