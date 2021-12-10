The Cubs Have Been Sold, But Will They Now Leave Iowa?

The Iowa Cubs have been a staple of the Chicago Cubs minor league system for decades but there are some changes on the horizon for the ball club.

Get our free mobile app

This week it was announced that the Iowa Cubs had been sold to a sports entertainment company out of California named Endeavor.

According to WHO 13 in Des Moines, Endeavor not only purchased the Iowa Cubs, but they purchased including the following organizations.

Memphis Redbirds (Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals)

Scranton/Wilkes Barre RailRiders (Triple-A affiliate of the New York Yankees)

Hudson Valley Renegades (High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees)

San Jose Giants (Single-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants)

Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves)

Mississippi Braves (Double-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves)

Rome Braves (High-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves)

Augusta GreenJackets (Single-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves)

So now that the Iowa Cubs have been sold to an out-of-state company, will they be moving out of Iowa altogether?

The answer right now appears to be no and that has to be music to the ears of lifelong Iowa Cubs fans.

There are a few things that certainly are working in the favor of those wanting to keep the Iowa Cubs around long-term as well.

First of all, the team plays in a city-owned ballpark in which they have a current lease that runs through 2027 meaning they most likely wouldn't even consider a move until then.

Furthermore, the Chicago Cubs love the proximity of the Iowa Cubs to their major league operation and they recently extended out a 10-year partnership with the Iowa Cubs to continue to be their AAA affiliate.

The minor league baseball world has changed a lot over the last few years and you will probably see more deals like this where larger companies purchase the locally owned minor league teams.

That said, the hope is that these long-standing relationships between the teams and the communities doesn't go away with new business partnerships.

For more information on the Iowa Cubs, news surrounding the league and future games, you can visit the team website.