The Greatest Kitty Video You Will Ever See (VIDEO)

Growing up as a kid, I was always a "dog" person over being a "cat" person, but that didn't stop me and my wife from getting a kitty cat in our twenties as we moved in together.

Get our free mobile app

That cat would go on to completely change my perspective on cats and although we haven't added any more, I will always be a "cat" and "dog" person moving forward.

Even though I have changed my perspective on cats, I still wouldn't be ok bringing home a dozen of them, but that was the situation a guy found himself in when he went to help out a little kitty.

Isn't this the greatest kitty video you've ever seen?

They sent out the first one and the others followed when they realized the guy was there to help.

According to reports, the man is helping find these kitties all good homes.

SO GREAT!