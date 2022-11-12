Watch An Amazing Buzzer Beater By Augustana Basketball (VIDEO)

Augustana Basketball via Trae Harell and GoAugie.com

Can you believe that the 2022-2023 college basketball season is underway?

Well it is, and there has already been some awesome games and even some epic buzzer beating shots.

One of those amazing moments came on Friday as Augustana University secured their first win of the season on a buzzer beater.

Augie star Isaac Fink captured a rebound off a missed free throw that would have tied the game and knocked down the buzzer beating shot to win the game.

Augustana defeated Arkansas at Monticello 68-67 after that shot and went to 1-0 to start the year.

Augie will turn around and play Washburn on Saturday night at 7 PM in the Central Region Challenge in Kansas City, MO as they look to get to 2-0.

For more information on the Augustana basketball team, their current roster and their upcoming 2022-2023 schedule, you can visit their team website.

 

