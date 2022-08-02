Sioux Falls Is One of the Best Cities in America for Cat Lovers

It's been a great day for pet lovers in Sioux Falls.

About the same time one local restaurant was recognized for being one of the most-dog friendly establishments in America, South Dakota's largest city scored an impressive ranking on a list of the nation's best places for cat lovers.

LawnStarter compared the 200 biggest cities based on 14 factors, like access to vet offices, the feline-friendliness of local rental properties, as well as the number of cat cafes and animal shelters in each city.

Based on the numbers, Sioux Falls falls is among the top 80 cities in America, at 79th overall.

Our best showing was a number-21 ranking in the 'cat-friendly housing and accommodations' category, which looks at things like average home square footage, as well as the number of cat-friendly rental properties and hotels.

Sioux Falls was also above average in 'affordability' (65th) and 'care access' (89th). The affordability ranking factors in things like pet sitting rates and pet insurance rates, while care access considers the availability of cat sitters, cat boarding options, cat-friendly veterinarians, emergency animal hospitals, and pet stores.

The city's worst showing was in the 'cat access' category (140th), which looks at animal shelters per 100,000 residents and the number of local cat cafes.

BEST CITIES FOR CAT LOVERS (LawnStarter)

Orlando, Florida Scottsdale, Arizona Knoxville, Tennessee Fort Lauderdale, Florida Fort Collins, Colorado Salem, Oregon Richmond, Virginia Las Vegas, Nevada Savannah, Georgia Murfreesboro, Tennessee

