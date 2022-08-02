VIDEO: Robber Steals From Iconic Sioux Falls Ice Cream Shop

The temperatures are rising around the Sioux Empire, which gives residents more reason to enjoy cold, delicious ice cream. However, one man must not like the taste of ice cream if he felt the need to rob a popular Sioux Falls ice cream joint.

B&G Milkyway is truly a staple here in Sioux Falls and throughout the Sioux Empire. You can't find a single person who doesn't love this ice cream. Except for maybe one guy who stole from a tip jar of a Sioux Falls B&G Milkyway.

Get our free mobile app

Late on Monday afternoon, the staff at B&G Milkyway posted a shocking video of a man stealing money from the drive-thru tip jar of its West 41st. Street location. They even posted this astonishing video on Facebook.

The video of this individual stealing is so clear that B&G Milkyway decided to reach out to the public for their help. B&G Milkyway provided a description of the man along with a reward for whoever provided helpful information to track this guy down.

If anyone recognizes this individual who just stole our tip jar at the W. 41st St location, please contact us or the police. He has a tattoo on his left lower arm that says “1991” and tattoos higher up. His moped has a yellow smiley face sticker on the back.

$100 in Milkyway gift certificates to anyone with creditable information leading to the arrest of this individual.

Thanks to the community's support and guidance, they received enough tips to pass along to the City of Sioux Falls Police Department

There is no official word yet who the name of the robber is. However, finding the potential suspect would not have been possible without the B&G Milkyway ice cream lovers! It just shows how strong the community of Sioux Falls is.

Sioux Falls Top Ten Restaurants Sioux Falls has no shortage of amazing restaurants. There's a little something for everything here, but the question is, which are the best?

Well, according to Trip Advisor , these are the top ten eateries in the city of Sioux Falls. Is your favorite spot on the list? Take a look.

