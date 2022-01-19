Sioux Falls Shop-N-Cart Robbed By Gunman Wednesday Morning

Early Wednesday morning a man with a gun walked in and robbed a Sioux Falls Shop 'N Cart.

According to Sioux Falls Public Information Officer Sam Clemens just after 6 o'clock Wednesday morning a man walked into the Shop 'N Cart on 1000 block of North Minnesota Avenue with a gun and demanded cash and cigarettes.

The clerk, a 56-year-old man, and one other person were in the convenience store at the time of the robbery.

The clerk complied with the robber and gave him the cash and cigarettes. The robber then left the Shop 'N Cart on foot as far as they could tell.

The description of the robber that was given stated that he was wearing a mask with a hat on and was around 6 feet tall and 180 pounds.

The clerk thought the robber may have been a light-skinned black man but was not certain.

There were no injuries reported. There is a surveillance video camera in the store but Sioux Falls Police have not been able to review any video at this time.

If you have any information on this robbery you are asked to call Sioux Falls Crime Stoppers at (877) 367-7007.