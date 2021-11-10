According to Dakota News Now, Tuesday evening (November 9) was a deadly one in Scotland, South Dakota. The Bon Homme County Sheriff's Office has taken one male suspect into custody "without incident".

Three people have now died from the shooting which is being described as a "domestic-related altercation. Two others were wounded by the gunfire. One person was air flighted to a Sioux Falls hospital with life-threatening injuries and has now died. The other two victims had non-life-threatening injuries.

Dakota News Now had this information:

The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation arrested Francis D. Lange on three counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder, and aggravated assault charges. The Department of Criminal Investigation and the South Dakota Highway Patrol are assisting the Bon Homme County Sheriff’s Office.- -Dakota News Now

Scotland is a town of close to 900 people, located about 30 miles northeast of Yankton and about 50 miles from Mitchell. Tabor (home of Czech Days) and Lesterville are also nearby.

Poet Research Center is located there. It is usually a quiet, charming little town and very unaccustomed to this sort of incident.

In fact, a 2019 study indicated that Scotland's crime rate was 100% lower than the national average, and one of the safest places to live in the country.

The names of the 3 deceased individuals, the 2 other injured victims have not been released. The relationship among the persons involved and the reason for the shooting are also unknown at this time.

Dakota News Now indicates that this story is still a developing one and as information becomes available they will update the story.

