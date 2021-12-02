Take a Look inside Minneapolis’ Cat Cafe [PHOTOS]

If you're sick of 'adulting' and just want to sip coffee and play with cats, then this might just be the perfect place for you.

The Cafe Meow is located in the Uptown section of Minneapolis. It features a coffee shop that's open to the general public and an adjoining cat lounge that is available by appointment only.

Inside the lounge, you'll find anywhere from 10-20 cats, depending on the day. Each cat is available for adoption, but you don't need to be in the market for a new pet to visit.

So what can you expect when you visit a cat cafe? Let's step inside and take a look...

INSIDE MINNEAPOLIS' CAT CAFE

