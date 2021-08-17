Summertime only means one thing in South Dakota. Golf and lots of it!

There are only so many days out of the year that South Dakota golfers and other visitors to the state have an opportunity to go to a course and play golf. In an effort to expand the golfing experiences in this region, during the summer, professional golfers from across the country have the chance to participate in a series of organized tournaments in the Upper Midwest known as The Dakotas Tour.

What exactly is The Dakotas Tour? This is a professional golf tour that is played in parts of South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, and North Dakota. There are 19 events total during this tour. It typically starts at the end of June and runs until the beginning of September. Overall, the players are competing for a grand total of $750,000 during The Dakotas Tour.

One of the most anticipated events of The Dakotas Tour is the annual First Dakota Pro Am Jam. Not only is it a weekend of friendly competition between professional and amateur golfers at the Country Club of Sioux Falls, but it's also a weekend full of live concerts. Yep! Live music! Some of the biggest names in music perform exclusively for the players and members of the Country Club of Sioux Falls during this private event. It’s one of the hottest tickets to come by, and I was fortunate to attend the festivities and obtain the exclusive highlights from the tournament as well as the live shows.

There were a lot of huge surprises at the First Dakota Pro Am Jam. This event was really a hole-in-one!

All the players are pretty talented. This guy probably nailed his long-ball game. That practice shot went the distance!

Part of the fun this weekend included the professional players playing two rounds of golf with the amateur golfers. It was a team effort!

This was a pretty good shot from one of the amateurs I met.

There are so many more great moments from this event. However, this story would turn into a novel (ha)! I really had a great time at the First Dakota Pro-Am Jam

If you ever have a chance in the future, I would check out some of the local events of The Dakotas Tour like the First Dakota Pro-Am Jam. The players really are stellar athletes and love to have crowds cheering them on.