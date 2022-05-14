There’s NO WAY You’ve Heard Of These 10 Obscure Minnesota Towns
As you are making your summer vacation plans you might want to see if you can even find some of these Minnesota towns.
According to the 2020 Census here is the NEW list of the 10 Smallest Towns In Minnesota. Don't blink, you could miss 'em.
10 Smallest Towns In Minnesota 2022
Minnesota is the Land Of 10,000 Lakes and 853 towns. Even if you know the state well I'll bet you haven't even heard of Minnesota's 10 smallest towns.
Minnesota's Must See World's Largest Roadside Attractions
If you are making some family summer vacation plans maybe check out Minnesota's Roadside Attractions like the World's Largest Otter, Pelican, Babe The Blue Ox, and more!