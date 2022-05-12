These 20 License Plates Are Banned in the State of Iowa

Drive anywhere around Iowa, and you'll likely see some ridiculous personalized license plates. That being said, you can't just put anything you want on your plates. In fact, there are some stringent guidelines in place.

Don't even think about trying to put these on your personalized plates in the Hawkeye State.

  1. NTCRKR
  2. COPCAR
  3. BGBUTTS
  4. SHEMALE
  5. FAQ
  6. BANG
  7. IDIOT
  8. IDIOT2
  9. SPANKME
  10. OLDFART
  11. LSD
  12. MELONS
  13. IWANTU
  14. HUSSY
  15. NAKED
  16. 2HOTDOG
  17. CIA
  18. POLYCE
  19. HOTDAD
  20. ARSON

Yes, this list is real and it brings up two important questions:
1) Whose job is it to have to come up with this list?

2) Who would want these as their personalized license plates?

According to the Iowa License Search Website, there are some other things to consider as well when picking out personalized plates in the state.

You have to know what and how many characters you can use on your vanity plate not to have a banned vanity plate. The DOT in Iowa allows you to have a maximum of 7 characters for all plates. But you can have a maximum of 6 characters on your motorcycles.

You can use any combination of Spaces, Numbers (0 to 9), and Letters (A to Z).

-Iowa License Search Website

And by the way, these aren't the only banned license plates in the Hawkeye State, not even close. In fact, there are literally hundreds more. To see the full list from the Iowa Department of Transportation, check it out here.

Story Source: Iowa License Search Website

