Minnesota is the land of 10,000 lakes. It's also home to many crimes. Some towns and cities are indeed more dangerous than others.

As you'd expect the state's largest cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul might statistically have the most crime, but you may be surprised at some of the other towns making the Top 25.

Here is a list of the 25 Most Dangerous Towns In Minnesota using data from FBI statistics...

Get our free mobile app