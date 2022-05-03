These South Dakota Teachers Recognized For Excellence
It's Teacher Appreciation Week in South Dakota, and Governor Kristi Noem is asking for Thank You's for all educators.
May 2-6 we salute the teachers that give our children life learning skills and lead them to their highest learning potential.
“We’ve recently had several schools and individual teachers recognized for their excellence in education. You make South Dakota proud, and not just for these accomplishments,” Governor Kristi Noem said. “We are proud because our teachers are giving their all to help the next generation reach higher and dream bigger.”
In a release by the South Dakota Department of Education, four of the states best have been chosen as South Dakota’s Regional Teachers of the Year:
Region #1: Alyssa Cassels, 5-12 band instructor, Deuel School District
Region #2: Deb Jensen, kindergarten, Viborg-Hurley School District
Region #3: Loretta Knodel, third grade, Avon School District
Region #4: Jennifer Weishaar, first grade, Aberdeen School District
Region #5: Jennifer Macziewski, K-1 Primary, Rapid City Area Schools
Along with Governor Noem, the Department of Education is using #ThankATeacher on social media this week as a platform to thank all teachers across the state.
One of the four teachers listed above will be chosen as the 2023 South Dakota Teacher of the Year and announced in the fall of that year.
The honoree will be South Dakota’s candidate for the National Teacher of the Year Award during a ceremony in Washington, D.C., in spring 2023.
