Look At These Special Deals For Sioux Falls Teachers!

It's National Teacher's Week across the country! This week highlights all the teachers in our schools making an impact on children every day. Sometimes being a teacher is a thankless job. That's what makes this week so special.

Teachers are important for so many reasons. They are shaping young minds and inspiring children to pursue their career aspirations. My mom, being a teacher herself, is one of my biggest supporters and motivators.

Teachers like my mom create a passion for learning in students everywhere. In an effort to support teachers for their efforts, some businesses are sponsoring special deals to honor teachers during National Teacher's Week. Businesses like Staples and Office Depot are offering some discounts to help lower the cost of spending for classroom needs.

According to a report from USA Today, "Staples is increasing its Classroom Rewards through Saturday and giving away free teacher gift boxes, while supplies last. Teachers will receive 20% back in rewards and get up to 5% in rewards for themselves." Other businesses like Office Depot and Office Max have deals for teachers that go beyond National Teacher Appreciation Week. "Now through June 25, teachers can get 20% off their qualifying regular-priced purchases and can get 20% back in Bonus Rewards on a qualifying purchase, up to $50 in rewards," explains the article from USA Today.

Dollar General is also offering teachers discounts throughout the month of May. They are giving teachers 5% off their purchase with proof of an exclusive-teacher discount coupon.

Restaurants are giving teachers some “food freebies” too like Sonic, Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, and Buffalo Wild Wings. More details on all these delicious deals can be found here.

Thank you to all of our Sioux Empire teachers! We appreciate your hard work and dedication to our students.

