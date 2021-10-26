Think Summer: Here’s the Minnesota Twins 2022 Schedule

Major League Baseball's 2022 Opening Day will take place on Thursday, March 31st all thirty teams will be in action. The Twins will spend the day at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago against the White Sox.

2022 Minnesota Twins Target Field Opponents

April 7-11: Seattle Mariners

April 12-13: Los Angeles Dodgers

April 22-24: Chicago White Sox

April 26-28: Detroit Tigers

May 6-8: Oakland Athletics

May 10-12: Houston Astros

May 13-15: Cleveland Guardians

May 23-25: Detroit Tigers

May 26-29: Kansas City Royals

June 7-9: New York Yankees

June 10-12: Tampa Bay Rays

June 21-23: Cleveland Guardians

June 24-26: Colorado Rockies

July 1-3: Baltimore Orioles

July 12-13: Milwaukee Brewers

July 14-16: Chicago White Sox

August 1-3: Detroit Tigers

August 4-7: Toronto Blue Jays

August 15-17: Kansas City Royals

August 19-22: Texas Rangers

August 26-28: San Francisco Giants

August 29-31: Boston Red Sox

September 9-11: Cleveland Guardians

September 13-15: Kansas City Royals

September 23-25: Los Angeles Angels

September 27-29: Chicago White Sox

The 2022 home opener at Target Field is scheduled for Thursday, April 7th against the Seattle Mariners. Following four games against the Mariners. 2022 will be the second straight year that the Twins fill face the Mariners for their home opener, and the third time in the last five seasons.

Interleague matchups for the Twins in 2022 will include series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Colorado Rockies, San Diego Padres, and San Francisco Giants.

Minnesota Twins

The August 26th, 27th, and 28th series will mark the first-ever Target Field appearance for the San Francisco Giants, The Giants are the only team that has not played at Target Field since the ballpark opened in 2010.

The 2022 All-Star break is scheduled for the week of July 18th, with the All-Star game set for Tuesday, July 19th at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

Twins season ticket packages for 2022 are on sale now at twinsbaseball.com or by calling 612-375-7454. Single-game tickets will go on sale at a later date.

