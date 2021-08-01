This Giant Shipwreck Lies at the Bottom of an Iowa River

credit: U.S. Fish and Wildlife via YouTube

A shipwreck full of sunken treasure isn't exactly something you'd expect to find anywhere near the state of Iowa, but the remains of a giant steamboat ship still lie at the bottom of this western Iowa river to this day.

Get our free mobile app

The Sunken Iowa Steamboat

For more information, check out the YouTube video below.

You can also find out more information on the shipwreck at Only In You State.

Story Source: U.S. Fish and Wildlife via YouTube

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America

YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.
Filed Under: Iowa Sunken Treasure, Steamboat Bertrand
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top