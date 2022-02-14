This Is Why The LA Rams Won Super Bowl LVI

Every year I have noticed the team that has the best or most touching story usually wins the Super Bowl. This year both teams have really good stories, but the LA Rams had the best.

Because they each had good stories it could have gone either way, that's why it was a really good game and a close one. Let me present the different stories and then you can see why it was the LA Rams who took this one.

CINCINNATI BENGALS

This Year Is The Year Of The Tiger

Florida v LSU Getty Images loading...

The Chinese zodiac says it's the year of the tiger. How else can you explain how the Bengals made it this far as the 4 seed. Era of Light says people born in the year of the tiger are strong and fight to the end. Sounds like this team.

Joe Burrow Has Won College National Championship

College Football Playoff National Championship - Clemson v LSU Getty Images loading...

According to NBC Sports, Joe played for LSU and won the national championship, he was a great quarterback in college. It makes you wonder how good the Bengals would have been last year had he not been hurt. Had he won the Super Bowl he would have been the third Quarterback to win a National Championship and Super Bowl, Joe Namath and Joe Montana were the first two.

This Super Bowl Featured A Coach With The Biggest Losing Record In History

AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs Getty Images loading...

Zac Taylor the coach of the Bengals has the worst record of any coach in history. You might think this is a bad thing, but it's just another story of how they are unique and how Coach Taylor has turned this team around.

The Bengals Had Nothing To Lose

AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs Getty Images loading...

This Bengals team has not added big stars to the team they had been building this team. There were more expectations for the LA Rams to win with all the money and draft choices they spent to make their team.

The Cincinnati Bengals Have Never Won A Super Bowl

Super Bowl LVI - Cincinnati Bengals Practice Getty Imagesf loading...

This would have been the first time the Bengals as a franchise would have won their first Super Bowl. There was another Bengal team that made it to the Super Bowl but as a team haven't won a Super Bowl

Madden Football Video Game Predicted A Bengals Win

Los Angeles Chargers v Cincinnati Bengals Getty Images loading...

Madden football does a simulation every year and it predicted a Bengal win by 3 points at the end of the game.

They Have Had Some Dumb Luck To Win Some Games

AFC Divisional Playoffs - Cincinnati Bengals v Tennessee Titans Getty Images loading...

It can't be explained, but there have been times the ball goes their way, someone makes an unbelievable catch, they make a last-minute kick. They have had luck when they needed it.

LA RAMS

Everyone Wanted Matthew Stafford To Win A Super Bowl

NFC Championship - San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams Getty Images loading...

Even Stafford's old team the Detroit Lions were cheering for The LA Rams to win the Super Bowl. He has rallied his teammates and they all wanted to win the Super Bowl for him.

The Team Was All In

Los Angeles Rams v Minnesota Vikings Getty Images loading...

The LA Rams went out and got many players by spending money and draft choices, they're story, from the beginning, was Super Bowl win or bust. They went and got the guys they thought would get the job done.

They Have Been There Before

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Press Conference Getty Images loading...

The LA Rams had many guys on the team that had been to the Super Bowl before and had that big-game experience to pass along to the younger guys.

The LA Rams Wore Their White Uniforms

Los Angeles Rams v Baltimore Ravens Getty Images loading...

According to NBC Sports, the team wearing the white uniforms are 14-3 over the last Super Bowls, now make that 15-3. The Bengals should have paid attention to that.

OBJ Redemption

Los Angeles Rams v Minnesota Vikings Getty Images loading...

Odell Beckham Jr was looked at as a huge talent in the league and was shipped to Cleveland with the thought that he would be exactly what they needed to win, but he wasn't and was frustrated, and eventually let go. He was picked up by the LA Rams and immediately contributed to the team.

The LA Rams Are The First Team To Win The Championship And Super Bowl At Home Stadium

SoFi Stadium Prepares Super Bowl LVI Getty Images loading...

The LA Rams played the NFC Championship in their home stadium and played the Super Bowl at So Fi Stadium. Going one step further than the Tampa Bay Buccaneers did when they won the Super Bowl at their home stadium.

The LA Rams Were The First NFL Team To Have A Logo On The Side Of Their Helmet

Los Angeles Rams v San Francisco 49ers Getty Images loading...

According to the Gainsville Sun, the LA Rams were the first to have logos on the side of their leather helmets in 1948. It's not a strong argument, but it makes them special.

Cooper Kupp Had The Biggest Career Of Any WR

Los Angeles Rams v Minnesota Vikings Getty Images loading...

Again, not a sexy reason, but it dictated the way the game would end. Coope fount to be open and was a part of all the key plays to eventually catch the game-winning TD

Matthew Stafford Has Led The Most Game-Winning Drives Since He Was Drafted In 2009

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Los Angeles Rams Getty Images loading...

According to the graphic they flashed on TV during the Super Bowl and double-checked by me at Audacy. Matthew Stafford had the most game-winning drives by any QB in the league since he came in the league in 2009.

So, you see it was fate. It also proves my theory that the team with the best stories and the most special stories is the team that wins the Super Bowl.

