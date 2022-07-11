This Minnesota Restaurant Has Been Named One of the World’s Best
It doesn't look like anything special from the outside but inside this rather nondescript brick building just north of downtown Minneapolis is one of the world's best restaurants, according to a new survey of chefs, cookbook authors, and food show hosts.
StepChld, at 24 University Ave Northeast, is one of only 79 establishments in North America on Conde Nast Traveler's list of the 'World's Best Restaurants, According to People Who Eat for a Living'.
StepChld was nominated by South Dakota native Sean Sherman, the founder of The Sioux Chef and owner of Owamni in Minneapolis, who just last month won a James Beard Award for Best New Restaurant.
Sherman says StepChld is 'sleek, hip, and urban with beautiful mural work and a great playlist. Owner Kamal Mohamed runs his kitchen collectively as a team—there is no chef, but he does offer inspiration from his East African heritage.'
He recommends trying the Wagyu Sugo Meatballs or the Tiger from Burma Salad.
The drink menu has a selection of wines as well as a list of beers that includes a Pistachio Cream Ale that has me intrigued.
The man behind StepChld (the 'i' is missing on purpose) is 32-year-old Kamal Mohamed, who came to the Twin Cities from Ethiopia when he was ten years old.
He ran the Uptown Food Truck Festival before deciding to get into the restaurant business in March of 2021.
Currently, StepCld is open for dinner seven nights a week from 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM, and for lunch, Thursday-Sunday from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM.