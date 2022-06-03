Tired of Boring Old Jenga? Try It with Jello Shots!

It's been a staple of party games for 35 years, with more than 90 million sold since it was first marketed in the United States in 1987.

It was even inducted into the National Toy Hall of Fame in 2020.

But by now, Jenga may have lost some of its luster at your house. I mean how many different ways can you play it?

But there's a new 'adults only' twist to this classic.

The good folks at Tipsy Topple have now combined all of the drama that comes with selecting just the right wooden block to remove and still keep the tower upright and all of the joys of drinking.

The Tiny Topple - Jello Shot Tower stands more than five feet tall and looks a lot like a traditional game of Jenga with one big surprise.

Interspersed throughout the solid wooden blocks are a select few that hold two-ounce jello shot containers.

You pick one of those and it's bottoms up!

I'm not sure if you're winning or losing when you find these hidden gems, but I'm pretty sure you really won't care after a while.

And while you're incorporating new and unusual experiences into your next gathering, why not finish off the evening with a big bowl of Grey Poupon Ice Cream.

You read that right.

The same tangy condiment that stuffy old men have been passing from one car window to another over the years in TV ads is now available in dessert form.

It's the work of New York City-based Van Leeuwen Ice Cream. They're the same people that have brought us Popeye-themed spinach ice cream and Kraft Macaroni & Cheese ice cream over the years.

This creation blends sweet ice cream, honey-dijon swirl, and salted pretzels.

Look for it at select Walmart locations for a limited 10-week run.

