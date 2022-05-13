What NFL Teams Have the Easiest, Hardest Schedules in 2022?

The NFL has upped the anticipation of just about every offseason event nowadays, and on Thursday Night the league unveiled the complete 2022 schedule.

Most casual fans at this point have taken a look at their favorite team's individual schedule, but we'll take a look now leaguewide as to who has the easiest and hardest schedules this season.

This is purely based on strength of schedule from records last season.

Easiest Schedules

Dallas Cowboys - .462 Opponent Win %

Washington Commanders - .462 Opponent Win %

Philadelphia Eagles - .464 Opponent Win %

New York Giants - .465 Opponent Win %

Detroit Lions - .467 Opponent Win %

Middle of the Road

Denver Broncos - .509 Opponent Win %

New England Patriots - .498 Opponent Win %

New York Jets - .495 Opponent Win %

Cleveland Browns - .495 Opponent Win %

Hardest Schedules

Los Angeles Rams - .567 Opponent Win %

Arizona Cardinals - .563 Opponent Win %

Cincinnati Bengals - .536 Opponent Win %

Tampa Bay Buccaneers - .535 Opponent Win %

San Francisco 49ers - .533 Opponent Win %

Kansas City Chiefs - .533 Opponent Win %

There are a ton of different ways to analyze the schedules, from travel distance to days of rest and more. Safe to say, no matter which way you slice it, we're another minute, hour, and day closer to the NFL kickoff, and I'm all for it.

Source: CBS Sports

