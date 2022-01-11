Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady have a relationship unlike many seen across professional sports. The two have had their connection for so long now, that all it took was a simple sideline conversation to ensure Gronkowski reached his catch incentive for the season which payed him an additional $1 Million.

In the last game of the Tamp Bay Bucs regular season, tight-end Rob Gronkowski was just one catch shy of an incentive that would pay him an extra $1 Million for the season.

So what does Gronk do? He goes over to his good friend Tom Brady on the bench, as the G.O.A.T. has always had his back.

Once Brady understood that his good buddy only needed one more catch in the game for a significant bonus, a fist bump was the only communication needed for the two to understand the plan.

Just like that, Gronkowksi got himself a reception which sealed the envelope containing his $1 Million bonus check.

Of course, Gronk had to go over to thank Brady for keeping him in mind on that drive.

Meanwhile, word spread amongst Bucs teammates as some came over to congratulate and celebrate with Gronkowski.

