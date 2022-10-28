Baltimore Turns Things Around In Second Half, Win Over Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. -- After struggling in the first half, quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens were able to put things together offensively, even after losing tight end Mark Andrews to a shoulder injury in the second quarter, to knock off Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 27-22.

The loss was the fifth out of the past six games for the Bucs (3-5) after starting 2-0, as the Ravens (5-3) were able to win their third out of the past four.

Jackson was perfect on those touchdown drives, completing all eight passes for 94 yards -- which is how he ended the half. The Ravens ran the ball 24 times for 206 yards.

This marked Baltimore's first winning streak of the season and keeps the Ravens atop the AFC North.

The Buccaneers' stunning free fall continues. This marks the first time quarterback Tom Brady has suffered three straight losses in 20 years and the first time in his career he has been multiple games under .500 as a starter.

Tampa Bay has the Los Angeles Rams next on November 6. The Ravens visit New Orleans on November 7.