This is insane.

By now you know that Tom Brady announced that is done playing football and is retiring from the NFL.

Brady made the announcement in a short video from a beach, with high rises in the background, and now people have figured out where he was when he dropped the announcement.

With that said, some are attempting to take full advantage of his announcement by collecting sand from the beach where Brady announced his retirement and selling it on eBay.

Some jars of sand are going for $99, while other jars of sand from the beach are going for up to and beyond $20,000.

I read a report that someone was selling sand from Brady's retirement place for up to $99,000.

While this may sound ridiculous to you and me, I can guarantee you that someone will be willing to pay big bucks for a jar of sand, from Brady's retirement location.

After a quick search on eBay, here are a few auctions that I came across for jars of sand, where Brady stood to announce his retirement from the NFL.

I'd warn anyone that is willing to pay this much for sand to proceed with caution, and do your homework prior to entering a bid.

