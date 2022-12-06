TAMPA, Fla. -- Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers stormed back to take the lead with three seconds remaining and defeat the New Orleans Saints 17-16 on "Monday Night Football."

The Bucs overcame the 16-3 deficit to score two touchdowns in the final 3:03 and swept the season series against their NFC South rival.

Brady connected with rookie tight end Cade Otton for a 1-yard touchdown to cut the Saints' lead to 16-10, and then on the next possession completed two passes to Julio Jones, Chris Godwin and Scotty Miller to go with a 10-yard run from Leonard Fournette.

A holding call on left tackle Donovan Smith wiped out a Godwin touchdown in the back of the end zone, but Brady connected with running back Rachaad White for the 6-yard game-winner. It was Brady's 44th career fourth-quarter comeback, breaking Peyton Manning's record.