BREAKING: Tom Brady Officially Retires
It is happening.
"I'm retiring. For good"
He admits in a video that he posted on Wednesday morning that he used up his 'long, retirement essay' last year because he came out of retirement quickly after his first retirement announcement.
This time probably for good.
13 Things to Bring to a High School Football Game in the Midwest
Friday Night Lights is back! If you are planning to head to the local football stadium to cheer on the local team, here are a few must-have items to bring with you to ensure your game experience is the best ever.