Over the last 15 years Major League Baseball has ramped up their drug testing policy along with the penalties that come along with a positive test.

The latest to be busted just so happens to be one of Major League Baseball's top prospects.

On Friday, MLB announced the 80 game suspension of Red Sox top prospect Michael Chavis after he tested positive under their Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

According to MLB.com, Chavis is the 79th best prospect in baseball and the Red Sox #1 prospect overall.

During his suspension, Chavis will not be able to play at any level of the Red Sox system and will not be paid.