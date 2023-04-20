BOSTON -- — Joey Gallo hit a three-run homer in his return from the injured list, and Trevor Larnach and Edouard Julien also homered to help lift the Minnesota Twins to a 10-4 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night.

“We saw a little bit of everything today offensively,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said.

“So, overall, I couldn’t have been happier with the quality of at-bats because it’s also something we’ve really been spending a lot of time talking about.”

Joe Ryan (4-0) allowed three runs and six hits with three strikeouts and one walk in six innings for the win. He also hit one batter. Brent Headrick earned the save in his major league debut, giving up one run and one hit in three innings.

“It’s pretty nice. I’m glad,” Ryan said of the run support he received. “It was awesome. Great hitters, great defense makes for a good team.”

Gallo, who missed 10 games with a right intercostal strain, had two hits. Larnach had a three-run homer and four RBI overall.

Corey Kluber (0-4) gave up seven runs and six hits in five innings in the loss. He walked two and hit two batters as his ERA climbed from 6.92 to 8.50.

“It’s tough,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. “Corey will tell you it’s the leadoff walk, the hit by pitch, all that stuff before the big swing.”

Kiké Hernandez hit a two-out homer in the sixth for Boston for the 100th of his career and second this season.

The Twins got off to a quick start in the first inning when Max Kepler led off with a walk and scored on Julien’s homer.

Gallo’s home run capped a four-run third for Minnesota. Larnach’s second homer of the season came in the sixth off Ryan Brasier.

Twins RHP Kenta Maeda (0-2, 4.09 ERA) is scheduled to start the series finale Thursday. He’ll face the Red Sox for the third time in his career, and the second time at Fenway Park. RHP Tanner Houck (2-0, 4.5) is scheduled to start for Boston. It’ll be his third career start against Minnesota.

The first pitch is scheduled for 12:35 PM on ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO.

