Top Reasons South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota Schools Called Parents

The end of the school year has arrived for some, and there are still a few days to go for others. This means parents can count on not getting a call from school about something their kid did.

My wife and I have had our fair share of calls from school during the day. Most were absolutely necessary. A few were a waste of our time.

This morning we heard from a bunch of people from around the region who told us about the wild and crazy things their kids did that the school called them about.

Teacher here- a first grader brought not one but 2 vibrators to school & showed them off on the bus saying they were his elbow massagers for his sore elbows

I'm guessing it wasn't the kind you get to work the kinks out or back or hamstrings?

In kindergarten a friend through dog poop at me so I picked it back up and threw it back at him. I got caught I got in trouble I'm now 40 years old and my parents still bring it up at least once a year

It's always the one who throws the poo last that gets caught.

Last year school calls me to let me know that my preschooler pooped in the urinal

That's just learning. Some look like they could handle it.

My oldest son in kindergarten got in trouble and got out of school suspension because when he was sitting on the floor he found a stray piece of carpet and pulled on it and made a big hole in the carpet.

Okay, if that's a high school kid suspend them. Even a 4th grader, suspend them. Suspension for a kindergartener for that is like sentencing a dog to life in human prison for eating dropped food on the floor.

My mom picked me up and took me out to lunch because my family was in town and we ended up coming back late during what they would consider a reading time after lunch even though my mom brought me back the teacher still gave me detention. My mom came to sit in detention with me until the principal came and my mom had some choice words for the teacher and principal

Good for you, mom!

In 7th grade I purchased a science kit from a book order. Within this kit was a powder that turned water into gel almost instantly. We got our book orders in first class. My science kit had a hole in it so I took the baggie of powder out and put it in my pocket. At gym class 4th period it fell out of my pants. The gym teacher pulls me aside and asks if I have anything I shouldn't have. I said no he then took me to the locker room and asked me to pull out my jeans I did he found the baggie of powder and I got to explain what it was. He proceeded to say he didn't believe me and sent me to the principal's office. Keep in mind I have never been in trouble in my life and he had the nerve to claim that it was drugs and that I should be suspended.

I understand being suspicious, but to accuse drugs with evidence of a plausible explanation, come on!

My preschooler came home with a goal for the next week that she would "not spit on my friends"

Maybe they weren't actually "friends."