Top Trucks From The 2022 Sioux Falls Winterfest of Wheels Show

The 14th annual Winterfest of Wheels car show did not disappoint!

After taking 2021 off for, well, you know, the show was back and better than ever. Organizers shoehorned in as many vehicles as possible to make the show the best of them all. So many high-quality vintage cars and trucks were on display, but there were no crossover SUVs at the show. Check back in 30 years.

One great thing about Winterfest of Wheels is that you won't see those same cars next year or the year after that. That way the show is always fresh and new each year.

Perhaps the best part of Winterfest of Wheels is all the profits from the show go straight to Cure Kids Cancer to directly help the kids at the Sanford Children's Hospital here in Sioux Falls. Big thanks to all the vehicle owners who displayed their vehicles to help the kids!

While Winterfest of Wheels is officially called a 'car show', we can't forget about all the sweet trucks that were on the floor. Below is a gallery of the top trucks.

2022 Winterfest of Wheels Top Trucks