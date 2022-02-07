Sweet Rides at Winterfest of Wheels [PICS]

The 14th annual Winterfest of Wheels took place over the weekend and once again thrilled motor enthusiasts with a wide variety of classic rides.

Winterfest of Wheels is a benefit for Cure Kids Cancer.

Check out some of the pics below from the event. Some notables:

South Dakota Highway Patrol Mustang which you'd much rather see at a car show instead of your rearview mirror. Trust me, you won't outrun it, and according to the patrolman I was speaking with, no one has ever tried.

My nephew Nick entered his black 1979 Trans-Am.

Greg De Jong brought his '56 Chevy from Sheldon, Ia.

I'm a sucker for older pickups. Check out the yellow ride!

Thanks for all the entries and we look forward to next year!

Winterfest of Wheels 2022

