The Final Winterfest of Wheels – Top Trucks for 2023

It's been a great ride for the Winterfest of Wheels car show in Sioux Falls. For the last 15 years, people from all over the upper midwest displayed their one-of-a-kind, and very expensive, custom cars and trucks for a very good cause. All the proceeds from the show go to Cure Kids Cancer and the event has raised over $400,000.

Get our free mobile app

2023 marked the last year for the show. It's been a great run and the caliber of vehicles on display for the final show was off the charts. It truly was the premiere car show in the region.

While walking through the show I took some pics of the beautiful pick-up trucks on display. Some of these owners have enough money invested in these trucks that you could buy a really nice house in Sioux Falls with the proceeds. That's how dedicated the owners are to their hobby.

If you missed the show or just want to relive the memories, then scroll through the gallery below.

Winterfest of Wheels Top Trucks 2023