Tornado Total For Southern Minnesota Rises to Six

The National Weather Service has confirmed four more tornadoes were spawned by the historic storms that raced across Minnesota Wednesday night.

Survey teams today reported an EF-1 tornado has been confirmed near Plainview. it struck around 8 PM and was on the ground about 4 1/2 miles an area that ran southeast to the northeast of Plainview. The National Weather Service estimated its’ top winds at 93 miles an hour and found it damaged or peeled off the roofs of several farm buildings and sheds, but most of the damage was to trees.

The National Weather Service has also determined an EF-1 tornado was responsible for some damage that occurred near Preston in Fillmore County. The National Weather Service has yet to post detailed information about its location, but the survey team indicated its maximum width was about 50 yards.

The National Weather Service also confirmed today that storm damage near the town of Alden in Freeborn County was caused by a pair of EF-1 tornadoes. Freeborn County also saw an EF-2 tornado I was blamed for the heavy damage that occurred in Hartland. The total number of confirmed tornadoes in the state now stands at six, which includes an EF-0 twister that hit a rural area southeast of Lewiston.

The National Weather Service says now confirmed around two dozen tornadoes across multiple states that were produced by the line of storms that also delivered wind gusts in excess of 80 miles per hour in parts of southeastern Minnesota and several other states. It marked the first time tornado activity is been recorded in Minnesota during the month of December.

