It’s been an active early portion of the offseason in the NFC North, with several new coaches stepping in to fill new roles, and some coaches departing for opportunities elsewhere. The Black and Blue division will surely look a tad different this fall, and we’ll take you through the staffing changes thus far this offseason:

Chicago Bears

Departures: General Manager Ryan Pace, Head Coach Matt Nagy, Offensive Coordinator Bill Lazor

Arrivals: General Manager Ryan Poles (Kansas City Chiefs), Head Coach Matt Eberflus (Colts Defensive Coordinator), Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy (Green Bay Packers).

Detroit Lions

Departures: Offensive Coordinator Anthony Lynn (parted ways)

Arrivals: None. Still need to fill Offensive Coordinator position.

Green Bay Packers

Departures: Offensive Coordinator Nathaniel Hackett (Denver Broncos Head Coach), Passing Game Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach Luke Getsy (Chicago Bears Offensive Coordinator), Special teams coordinator Maurice Drayton (parted ways)

Arrivals: None. Promoted Adam Stenavich to Offensive Coordinator, and Luke Butkus to Offensive Line Coach. Still need to fill special teams coordinator position.

Minnesota Vikings

Departures: General Manager Rick Spielman, Head Coach Mike Zimmer

Arrivals: General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah (Cleveland Browns). Still in search of new Head Coach, have narrowed list as of Tuesday.

That’s a wrap so far as to the moves made among NFC North teams on the coaching carousel. 2022 is sure to feature new faces and storylines, and there are a lot of unresolved questions heading into the offseason.

