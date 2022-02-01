Drivers on two of the busiest streets in town will be facing some potential traffic delays this week.

The City of Sioux Falls has announced lane closures that will impact Phillips Avenue downtown and Louise Avenue on the city's southside.

Phillips Ave Closure Google Maps loading...

Beginning Wednesday (February 2) the northbound lane of North Phillips Avenue will be closed between Ninth Street and Tenth Street. Northbound traffic will be detoured to Tenth Street, Dakota Avenue, and Ninth Street. Southbound traffic will not be impacted.

Weather permitting, the work should be done by the end of the day.

Louise Ave Lane Closure Google Maps loading...

Also Wednesday, the outside northbound lane of South Louise Avenue will be closed just south of 95th Street.

That work should be completed by the end of the day Thursday (February 3).

