Traffic Delays Coming to Minnesota Avenue in Sioux Falls

A planned lane closure on one of Sioux Falls' busiest streets could slow things down for the next few days.

The City of Sioux Falls says that beginning Friday (May 27), the outside northbound lane and sidewalk on South Minnesota Avenue will be closed beginning just south of the railroad tracks to just south of West 14th Street. This closure will be daily from 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM.

Black-Top Paving will be working on replacing the asphalt parking.

The work should be completed in one week.

Foxdale Street Construction Google Maps loading...

Also Friday, Foxdale Street between Valley View Road and Holbrook Avenue will be closed to allow construction crews to install water service and sanitary sewer to Hayward Park.

This work is anticipated to be completed in approximately one week.

The street will be temporarily open to traffic during evening hours.

Holbrook Avenue Construction Google Maps loading...

Next Tuesday (May 31) Holbrook Avenue between Bluebird Place and Wren Place will be closed to allow construction crews to install storm drainage pipe to Hayward Park.

This work is anticipated to be completed in two days.

