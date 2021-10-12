Trick-or-Treating at The Western Mall

Halloween is just around the corner and The Western Mall is welcoming back trick-or-treaters!

Friday, October 29th from 4 pm until 6 pm, participating retailers on the Western Mall property will be handing out candy to trick-or-treaters!

Participating storefronts will be both inside and outside the Western Mall.

Come dressed in costume and make sure to bring your candy bucket or bag because the kiddos are bound to be taking home a lot of goodies!

A list of participating tenants will be posted on the day of the event on orange posters! The list will be at every entrance and in the front of every storefront that is participating.

Remember to look for the orange posters!

For more information, feel free to contact Property Manger, Amy Weiler at amy.weiler@fm-usa.com or 605-271-7346.

