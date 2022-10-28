Halloween Safety Tips From Sioux Falls Fire Rescue

On Halloween night our communities will be taken over by little ghosts and goblins along with the occasional Elsa and Anna, and Spider-Man.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue has some great tips to keep trick-or-treaters safe.

Kids’ Safety Tips

• Cross the street at corners, using traffic signals and crosswalks.

• Always walk on sidewalks and choose well-lit streets.

• Only go to homes with a porch light on and never enter a home or car for a treat.

• Never accept rides from a stranger.

Parents’ Safety Tips

• Decorate costumes and bags with reflective tape or stickers and choose light colors.

• Have kids carry glow sticks or flashlights to help them see and be seen by drivers.

• When selecting a costume, make sure it is the right size to prevent trips and falls.

• Eat only factory-wrapped treats. Avoid eating homemade treats made by strangers.

Home Safety Tips

• Remove from the porch and front yard anything that a child could trip over.

• Check outdoor lights and replace burned-out bulbs.

• Wet leaves or snow should be swept from sidewalks and steps.

• Restrain pets so they do not inadvertently jump on or bite a trick-or-treater.

Drivers’ Safety Tips

• Slow down and be especially alert in residential neighborhoods.

• Take the extra time to look for kids at intersections, in medians, and on curbs.

• Enter and exit driveways and alleys slowly and carefully.

• Drive slowly, anticipate heavy pedestrian traffic, between 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.