Nothing says "I didn't spend any time thinking about what to give you because I kind of don't care about your birthday" than a gift card. Not only are they informal and thoughtless but they are kind of rude.

"I want you to spend this money at THIS establishment. Not pick one yourself."

Rude.

And then once I do use them I'm always lack the confidence that I did it right so, I hang on to the now empty gift card incase Home Depot comes back to me and says..."wait a minute. You screwed that transaction up big time."

Not only do I have empty gift cards laying around...I've got gift cards with random totals left on it because that chicken harness and leash only cost $8.99. What am I going to buy with $1.01?

Nothing. It's just going to sit on the card waiting to be spend.

Until now.

GCG gave us some tips on how to consolidate those gift cards that are laying around collecting dust and turn them into AMAZON money. But, you need to know the exact amount left on the card. Then follow these steps:

1. In your Amazon account settings, find "Gift Card Balance" and click "Reload Your Balance." It's basically your Amazon wallet that you're transferring the money to. 2. Type in the amount left on your Gift Card and click "Buy Now." Then change your "payment method" and add it as a new credit card. Only things like Visa Gift Cards work . . . your card for Macaroni Grill will not. 3. When it asks for the name of the card, just type "Gift Card" or whatever it says on the front. Then enter your OWN billing address, and place your order. It'll transfer the money to your Amazon balance. And you can use that, even if it's just to get a few bucks off whatever you buy next.

