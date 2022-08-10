TV Show Says This Is “Ugliest House In Minnesota”. Yikes!

This TV show is looking for the Ugliest Houses In America. Check out why they think this Minnesota house is the ugliest in the state. What do you think?

We've all driven by houses and wondered what the story was behind that place.

On HGTV there is a show called Ugliest House In America / Ugly In Paradise. And they found a house in Minnesota they feel fits that bill.

The premise of the show is that comedian Retta travels across the country to tour properties nominated by their owners as the ugliest home around.

Ugliest House In America HGTV Ugliest House In America HGTV loading...

After crowning the worst of the worst designer Alison Victoria surprises the homeowners with a $150,000 renovation.

Retta visited the Great Lakes region of Minnesota to find some ugly houses whose owners would like to win the $150,000 makeover.

Check out this Minnesota Lake home described as a “Victorian Dollhouse with a funky odor and a former church.”

It was built in 1964 by a carpenter who maybe didn’t really know what he was doing. As a result, many of the doors don’t open right or at all.

Heads up to the distracting glitter popcorn ceilings throughout the house. And The statue lion in the front weighs over 150 pounds.

