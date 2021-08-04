Twins Polanco Saves the Game in Late Innings [VIDEO]

It's been six years since the Minnesota Twins played in Cincinnati and the opening game of two on Monday night goes to the visitors' thanks to Jorge Polanco saving the game in late innings.

With two runners on in the top of the 9th inning and down 5-4, Polanco sends a laser down the right-field line for a 3-run home run.

Mitch Garver also rounded the bases with a 3-run homer of his own in the fifth inning.

Starting pitcher Kenta Maeda, who has been red hot worked five innings in the win as the Twins are still on the bottom of the American League Central Division at 45-62.

In game-2 today Rocco Baldelli sends Charlie Barnes (0-1) to the mound against Luis Castillo (5-10).

Early game today with the first pitch at 11:35 AM and that means we up-shift JT and Jerry P to 9:00 AM with Overtime on ESPN Sioux Falls.