Two Sioux Falls Intersections to Close Temporarily

An ongoing major road constriction project in Sioux Falls is going to force the closure of pair of intersections in the southeast part of town.

Starting Monday (August 29), the South Dakota Department of Transportation will shut down the intersections at 41st Street with Madelyn and Meadow Avenues as crews prepare and place concrete. Both intersections are scheduled to reopen at the end of the workday, Friday, September 2.

This closure will take effect once crews reopen the intersection at 41st Street and Terry Avenue for paving.

During both intersection closures, one lane in each direction will remain open on the south side of 41st Street, and Marion Road will be open to through traffic. Motorists should use signalized intersections to make left turns.

Intermittent intersection closures on 41st Street between Terry Avenue and Meadow Avenue will continue as work progresses east toward Interstate 29 through early fall. Closures will alternate with at least one intersection open at all times.

Traffic control measures will be in place to guide motorists around the work zone. Drivers are urged to use caution and reduce their speed while traveling through the construction area.

For additional details, visit the project website or call the project hotline at (605) 884-7189.

