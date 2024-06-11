U.S. Open 1st Round Scottie Scheffler Paired With McIlroy, Schauffele
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who counts the Masters among his five titles this year on the PGA Tour, will play the opening two rounds of the U.S. Open alongside Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele at Pinehurst No. 2 in North Carolina.
Scheffler enters the year's third major, considered the toughest test in golf, fresh off a 1-shot triumph at the Memorial Tournament.
Schauffele, the world No. 2 who has six top-10 finishes at the U.S. Open, will be looking to build on his PGA Championship victory last month. McIlroy, third in the rankings, is aiming to end his 10-year major drought this week.
Defending champion Wyndham Clark, eager to jump-start a season in which he has missed the cut at the first two majors, will be two groups behind, playing alongside Nick Dunlap and reigning Open Championship victor Brian Harman.
Tiger Woods, who accepted a special exemption to play in the year's third major, will begin the opening round at 7:29 a.m. on the back nine alongside 2022 U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick and 2022 runner-up Will Zalatoris.
