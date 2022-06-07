Tiger Woods Out Of Next Week’s U.S. Open

Hall of Fame golfer Tiger Woods (pictured above) announced, via his Twitter account on Tuesday morning, that he will skip next week's U.S. Open at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts.

Here's Tiger's tweet:

Tiger has played in this year's Masters tournament and the PGA Championship. He made the cut in both major tournaments but withdrew from last month's PGA after the third round due to his lingering injuries from a car accident in February of 2021 in California.

Get our free mobile app

Those were the first two tournaments that Tiger played since last year's accident. He had hoped to play in the U.S. Open (where he is a three-time champion) and is still hoping to play in next month's British Open at the Old Course of St. Andrews in Scotland (where he is a three-time champion).

Woods was severely injured in a one-car accident in California back on February 23, 2021. He suffered major injuries to his legs, and those kept him out of action until this spring's Masters in Augusta, Georgia.

Tiger has won 15 major titles in his career, second only to Jack Nicklaus' 18 majors. Tiger has said repeatedly over the years that he wants to break Nicklaus' major record. Woods is tied with Sam Snead for the most career PGA Tour victories with 82.