Unfortunately Augustana and USF Football Continue Losing Ways

Unfortunately for the University of Sioux Falls and Augustana University football teams, they continued their recent losing ways on Saturday.

Augustana hosted the University of Minnesota - Duluth on Saturday at KO Stadium and fell 34-24.

The loss extends Augie's losing streak to three games and drops their record to 6-4.

The University of Sioux Falls suffered the same result at home as well, losing to Wayne State 31-24.

The loss extends USF's losing streak to three games and drops their record to 7-3.

It is really perplexing the losses lately after both teams started the season off so strong and are led by two really good head coaches and coaching staffs.

With the loss for Augustana it all but seals their fate of missing the postseason in 2022 and USF will have to win next week and get some major help in order to reach the playoffs themselves.

